Odisha: Buses to Ply With 50 Percent Seating Capacity in Green Zones, Barred From Entering Red & Orange Zones, Clarifies Government

Bhubaneswar, May 4: The Odisha government on Monday modified its earlier to allow plying of buses on intra-district and inter-district routes in green zones. The state government in the notification issued on May 4 stated that the buses would ply with passengers up to 50 percent of their seating capacity. In the notification, the government also barred the buses from entering red and orange zones.

The notification stated, “Plying of buses within green zones shall be further subject to fulfilling other statuary requirements such as valid route permit, registration certificate, fitness certificate, pollution under control certificate, insurance etc. Following the Ministry of Home Affairs order, the Odisha government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the entire state for a further period of two weeks and laid down guidelines for strict implementation with effect from May 4 to May 17. Himachal Pradesh Government Clarifies 'Resumption of Duty' Order For Govt Employees, Says It Does Not Apply to Staff of Educational Institutions.

The new guidelines will be applicable based on the risk profiling of the districts into the red (Hotspot), orange and green zones. The state government classified Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and three districts as the red zone in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur, which have reported the maximum number of positive cases, have been categorised as the red zone.

As many as 11 districts have been placed under the orange zone and 16 districts under the green zone. The classification of zones was made effective for the week commencing from May 4, based on the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.