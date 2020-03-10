Overspeeding Car Rams Into Students, Flings Cyclist in Cherthala, Watch Video (Graphic Content Warning)

Kerala accident visuals (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Alappuzha, March 10: An overspeeding car rammed into four students and two others at Poochakkal in Kerala's Cherthala town on Tuesday afternoon. The horrific accident took place around 2 pm and was captured in CCTV cameras. A video of the mishap showed the overspeeding car hitting a biker and pillion rider and later ramming into three students. The vehicle also hit another student on cycle before ramming into a post. Kerala Journalist KM Basheer Run Over by 'Drunk' IAS Officer's Car, Dies.

The overspeeding car first hit two people on bike and flung three students walking on the other side of the road. In the impact of the collision, the students were thrown to the nearby canal. Later, the car rammed into a student on cycle. It finally came to a halt after ramming into a post. Fortunately, no one died in the mishap. The injured students were identified as Anakha, Archana, Chandana and Rakhi of Sreekandeswaram school, news portal Mathurbhumi reported. Woman Drives Car Outside Hyundai Mandi Showroom After Ramming Through Glass Pane; Watch Accident Video.

Cherthala Accident: Overspeeding Car Rams Into Students, Flings Cyclist

The injured biker and pillion rider were not immediately identified. According to reports, there was more than one person in the car involved in the accident. The occupants were allegedly drunk when the mishap happened.