Chandigarh, July 14: A psychiatrist posted in a government hospital in Haryana's Panchkula town was thrashed by staff nurses in a fit of anger on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting their colleague posted in a Covid-19 isolation ward.

The doctor, Manoj Kumar, who was caught on camera while being assaulted in his room, was booked by the police on the complaint of the victim.

The sexual harassment incident was of Saturday night in the Civil Hospital. After the incident, the doctor came to the hospital for the first time, officials said.

The state health authority has ordered a probe into the sexual assault incident. Even the women's commission took cognisance of the sexual assault incident and summoned the Chief Medical Officer.

