PF Withdrawal via UPI: What Employees Must Update Now To Avoid Claim Delays

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to introduce UPI-based Provident Fund (PF) withdrawals as part of a broader push to modernise and speed up digital member services. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said testing of the facility has been completed, and subscribers may soon be able to transfer eligible PF amounts directly into their bank accounts using Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The upcoming system is expected to simplify withdrawals for more than seven crore EPFO subscribers by enabling faster digital transfers and UPI PIN-based authentication. However, officials and experts say the success of the system will depend heavily on whether employees’ EPFO records are fully updated and verified. EPFO To Allow EPF Withdrawal via UPI: Here Is How It Works.

Faster PF Withdrawals Through UPI

Under the proposed mechanism, eligible PF balances may become visible directly within linked banking systems or UPI platforms once the service goes live. Subscribers may then be able to choose the withdrawal amount, authorise the transaction using their UPI PIN and receive the funds instantly in their bank accounts.

The move follows EPFO’s recent expansion of auto-settlement facilities for eligible claims up to INR 5 lakh, aimed at reducing processing delays and improving member convenience. However, incomplete records, Aadhaar mismatches or inactive bank accounts could still delay transactions even after the UPI facility launches. PF Withdrawal via UPI: EPFO Members Could Soon Withdraw Funds Through UPI; Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Says Testing Complete.

Why Employees Need to Update Records Now

PF claims are frequently delayed because of errors in KYC details, bank account information, mobile numbers or employment history.

Employees have therefore been advised to verify and correct their EPFO records in advance to avoid future disruptions once the new digital withdrawal system becomes operational.

Activate and Verify UAN

Employees should first ensure that their Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and accessible. An inactive UAN can block access to EPFO services including online transfers, KYC verification, passbook access and withdrawals.

Subscribers who have forgotten login credentials or changed mobile numbers should update their details immediately through the EPFO member portal. Without a functional UAN, future UPI-linked withdrawal services may not work properly.

Aadhaar and PAN Details

Aadhaar authentication remains mandatory for most EPFO digital services. Employees should ensure that their name, gender and date of birth match exactly across Aadhaar, PAN, employer records and EPFO databases.

Even minor spelling mismatches can lead to verification failures during claim processing. PAN verification is also important because unverified PAN details can attract higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on taxable PF withdrawals.

Bank Account and UPI Details

Since withdrawals may move directly through UPI-linked banking systems, employees should carefully verify their bank account number, IFSC code and account holder name on the EPFO portal.

Using an inactive or closed account could result in failed transactions. Subscribers should also ensure that their UPI ID is active and linked to the same bank account registered with EPFO. If the UPI account becomes inactive due to KYC problems, device changes or app issues, future withdrawals could face disruptions.

Aadhaar-Linked to Active Mobile Number

Mobile-based OTP authentication is expected to play a major role in approving UPI-based PF transfers. Employees should therefore ensure that the mobile number linked with Aadhaar, UAN and UPI services remains active and accessible.

Using different mobile numbers across systems could create authentication issues during withdrawals.

Employment Records and Merging of Old PF Accounts

Subscribers should also carefully review their employment history and PF account details. Common problems include missing exit dates, duplicate PF accounts, unmerged older accounts and overlapping employment records.

Employees should ensure that previous employers have correctly updated exit dates and that older PF accounts are merged with the current UAN wherever necessary.

e-Nomination Details

EPFO members have also been advised to verify and update their e-nomination details. Outdated or incomplete nominations can complicate settlement processes during emergencies or after major life events such as marriage or the addition of dependents.

Employees who recently changed family details should revise nominations through the EPFO portal.

Apart from UPI-based withdrawals, EPFO is also preparing a WhatsApp-based support system aimed at improving communication and member services. The proposed platform may allow subscribers to check balances, track claims, receive updates and access support through simple WhatsApp messages from registered mobile numbers.

The broader digital push reflects EPFO’s efforts to reduce paperwork, speed up settlements and make PF services more accessible through mobile-based platforms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee Business), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).