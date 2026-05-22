EPFO To Allow EPF Withdrawal via UPI: Here Is How It Works

In a significant step toward modernising provident fund access for over seven crore members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is set to enable EPF withdrawals directly through UPI. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed on Tuesday that testing of the UPI-based withdrawal facility has been successfully completed, and the amount withdrawn will be transferred directly into the seeded bank account of the member. The development is part of a broader government push to simplify service delivery and reduce friction for EPFO's massive subscriber base across India.

Under the new system being developed by the labour ministry, a portion of EPF savings will remain frozen while a significant portion will be made available for direct withdrawal into linked bank accounts through UPI. Once transferred, members can use the funds for digital payments or withdraw cash at bank ATMs using their debit cards. The move is expected to dramatically reduce the time and effort currently associated with EPF withdrawal claims.

Alongside the UPI withdrawal facility, EPFO is also preparing to launch WhatsApp-based member services within a month, supporting local and vernacular languages to improve accessibility across India. Members will be able to initiate interaction simply by typing "Hello" to EPFO's verified WhatsApp number, identifiable by a green tick mark. The service will initially support members facing issues with Aadhaar authentication or Direct Benefit Transfer activation, before expanding to broader services including PF balance checks, transaction history, and claim tracking. PF Withdrawal Online in 2026: Step-by-Step EPFO 3.0 Guide To Withdraw Provident Fund Quickly.

5 Things EPFO Members Must Know

1. EPF Withdrawals Will Be Possible Through UPI Subscribers will be able to view their eligible EPF balance and initiate a direct transfer to their seeded bank account using their linked UPI PIN. The process is designed to be secure, seamless, and entirely digital, eliminating the need for physical paperwork or branch visits.

2. Auto-Settlement Now Processes Claims Within Three Days The existing auto-settlement mechanism already processes withdrawal claims electronically without manual intervention within three days of filing. The auto-settlement limit has been raised to INR 5 lakh from the earlier INR 1 lakh, allowing members faster access to funds for purposes including illness, education, marriage, and housing. EPFO To Launch WhatsApp Chatbot for PF Balance, Claim Status and Grievance Support; What We Know.

3. WhatsApp Services Are Launching Within a Month EPFO is set to roll out WhatsApp-based member services within the next month. Members can simply message "Hello" to EPFO's verified WhatsApp number to access services in their preferred language, including vernacular options for wider reach across states.

4. WhatsApp Support Will Initially Target Specific Pending Cases The WhatsApp service will initially focus on members eligible under PMVBRY who face Aadhaar authentication issues through UIDAI's Face Authentication Technology or non-activation of Direct Benefit Transfer for Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. It will also offer guided assistance for PF balance viewing, last five transaction checks, and claim status tracking.

5. EPFO Litigation Cases Have Hit an All-Time Low Under the Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme, EPFO has made significant progress in reducing legal pendency. Consumer court cases fell from 4,936 in April 2024 to 2,646 by March 2026. Overall litigation cases dropped from 31,036 in April 2025 to 27,639 in April 2026, which the minister described as the lowest ever litigation pendency in EPFO's history. Cases pending for more than 10 years also declined by nearly 45 per cent, from 8,539 to 4,665.

The EPFO's move to enable UPI-based EPF withdrawals marks a transformational shift in how India's largest provident fund body serves its members. Combined with the upcoming WhatsApp support service, faster auto-settlement, and a sharp reduction in litigation pendency, EPFO is clearly accelerating its digital transformation agenda. For over seven crore members, these changes translate into faster access to their own money, fewer bureaucratic hurdles, and a significantly more accessible and responsive provident fund system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).