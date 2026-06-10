PM Kisan 23rd Installment Date: Will Farmers Receive INR 2,000 Next Week?

The wait for the PM Kisan 23rd Installment has intensified as millions of farmers across India eagerly await the next INR 2,000 payment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. The 22nd installment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13, 2026, and nearly three months have passed since then.

Several reports suggest that the release of the PM Kisan 23rd Installment may be approaching, prompting speculation among beneficiaries about whether the funds could be credited as early as next week. PM Kisan 23rd Installment Date: Know How To Check Status and Avoid Delays.

One reason behind this expectation is the release pattern of previous installments. The 17th installment of PM Kisan was disbursed on June 18, 2024, leading many farmers to believe that a similar timeline could be followed this year.

However, it is important to note that the government has not yet announced any official date for the release of the PM Kisan 23rd Installment. Therefore, claims that the payment will arrive next week remain unconfirmed. Based on past trends, the next installment is expected to be released sometime in June or July 2026, but beneficiaries should wait for an official announcement. PM Kisan 23rd Installment Date: Who Will Get the Next Payment and Who May Miss Out.

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Farmers can check their PM Kisan beneficiary status by following these steps:

Visit the official PM Kisan website. Navigate to the Beneficiary Status page. Click on “Beneficiary Status.” Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number. Click on “Get Data.” View your beneficiary details. Check the payment status to see whether the installment has been credited.

Once the system processes the request, the beneficiary and payment status will be displayed on the screen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).