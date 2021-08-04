The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill at Tokyo Olympics 2020. He also said that he is proud of the team and wished the team Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams." Indian Women’s Hockey Team Lose 1–2 to Argentina To Crash Out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Hockey Final Race.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021



