Canberra, March 4: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday conveyed heartfelt Holi greetings, highlighting the festival’s timeless message of the victory of good over evil, the significance of friendship and forgiveness, as well as the shared spirit of humanity.

“For many Australians of Hindu and South Asian heritage, Holi is a time to come together in celebration of shared history, heritage and traditions. It is a festival with truly timeless themes: the triumph of good over evil, the enduring value of friendship and forgiveness, and the oneness of the human spirit. It holds out to us a chance to renew ourselves, and each other,” the Australian PM said in a statement. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Wishes ‘Happy Holi’ With Viral Photograph Captured on Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Says 'Happy Holi'

Stressing that the vibrant celebration of colour has been widely embraced across Australia, Albanese said, “What is truly wonderful is the way Holi has been so enthusiastically absorbed into the story of modern Australia, its joyful expression of colour, love and new life heartily embraced by people of all backgrounds as a highlight of our festival calendar.”

He noted that festivals like Holi serve as a reminder that all Australians benefit from the beliefs, customs, and experiences of people from around the world, along with their aspiration, hard work and deep commitment to the nation. “We celebrate each other’s differences, and come together in our shared identity as Australians. May this year’s Holi celebrations nurture friendships and build communities so that, long after the gulal has drifted away, the power of all that connects us continues,” Albanese added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone on the occasion of Holi and said that may everyone’s life be filled with the colours of happiness, prosperity, and success. PM Modi took to the social media platform X and said, “Happy Holi to all our fellow citizens. List of States Celebrating Holi 2026 on March 4.

May this festival of colours and joy bring joy to everyone. May everyone’s life be filled with the colours of happiness, prosperity, and success.” The festival of colours, known as Holi, is one of the most awaited Hindu festiva1ls, celebrated with enthusiasm and joy. Also referred to as Rangwali Holi, Badi Holi, and Dhulandi, this vibrant festival marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

