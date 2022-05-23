Tokyo, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Besides PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese will attend the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24. The Quad is aimed at bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi, upon his arrival, interacted with children who were waiting to welcome him. "Welcome to Japan! May I have your signature please?", Ritsuki Kobayashi asked PM Modi in Hindi. Impressed by his fluency, PM Modi said, "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from? You know it pretty well?"

Watch Video:

#WATCH | "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?," PM Modi to Japanese kids who were awaiting his autograph with Indian kids on his arrival at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/xbNRlSUjik — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

While addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, “Swami Vivekananda once said every Indian should visit Japan once in their life. Today, I will say, every Japanese should visit India once in their life.” “I would urge everyone to join and take forward the campaign of ‘Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo,” he added. PM Narendra Modi Urges Youth of Japan To Visit India at Least Once.

Here Are 5 Latest Updates From PM Modi's Japan Visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the business leaders of Japan for a round-table meeting on Monday. PM Modi interacted with top executives and CEOs from over 30 Japanese companies. PM Modi, post-meeting, proposed celebrating Japan’s contribution to India’s development journey in the form of a ‘Japan Week’.

PM Modi Tweeted:

Met top business leaders in Tokyo. Our conversations focussed on diverse topics ranging from innovation to investments, tech to textiles, reforms to StartUps. There is great enthusiasm towards India and there is great appreciation for the entrepreneurial skills of India’s youth. pic.twitter.com/5jSMehWjtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Tokyo, Japan. Earlier in the day, PM Modi said, India will work for an inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

The BJP government has made Indian democracy strong and resilient in the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the Indian diaspora in Japan. “In the last eight years, we have made our democracy strong and resilient. It is serving as one of the strongest pillars of progress,” PM Modi said.

India and Japan are “natural partners” and Japanese investments have played an important role in India’s development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi met Japanese Indologists, sportspersons, and cultural artists on Monday. PM Modi also met Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees in Tokyo. India-Japan Key Pillars of Stable, Secure Indo-Pacific Region: PM Narendra Modi Says in Op-ed in Japanese Newspaper.

Check Tweet:

Deepening the India-Japan people-to-people connect PM @narendramodi met Japanese Indologists, sportspersons and cultural artists. PM also met Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/Y87BBPI5fc — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 23, 2022

PM Narendra Modi had also met Suzuki Motor Corporation Advisor Osamu Suzuki early Monday to discuss opportunities in investment, innovation, manufacturing of electric vehicles, and recycling centres in India.

PM Narendra Modi will attend the Quad Summit 2022 tomorrow, May 24, in Tokyo, Japan. He will also hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and later with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. He will also meet former PM Yoshihide Suga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2022 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).