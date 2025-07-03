Accra, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday paid homage at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) dedicated to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement. Accompanied by Ghana's Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Modi laid a wreath at the memorial of the first prime minister and later the first president of the West African nation. The Prime Minister also observed a moment of silence in honour of Nkrumah's lasting contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice. ‘Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’: PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Ghana’s Highest National Honour, Dedicates It to the ‘Bright Future of India’s Youth and Their Aspirations’.

PM Modi at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Ghana

"The tribute paid by Prime Minister reflects India's deep respect for Ghana's rich history and reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said. Nkrumah was a pivotal figure in African history, renowned for leading Ghana to independence from British rule in 1957, and playing a crucial role in the Pan-African movement. The KNMP's mausoleum, designed by Don Arthur, houses the bodies of Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.