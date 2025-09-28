New Delhi, September 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The broadcast will reach citizens across the country through All India Radio, Doordarshan, and various digital platforms, including the AIR News website, Newsonair mobile app, and YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The programme, which airs on the last Sunday of every month, has become a flagship initiative in public communication, enabling the Prime Minister to directly engage with the people of India. Following the Hindi broadcast, Akashvani will relay the programme in multiple regional languages, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity across India's diverse linguistic landscape. PM Narendra Modi Launches Gyan Bharatam Portal, Says 'Need To Explore Past Through Technology' (Watch Video).

Since its inception in October 2014, Mann Ki Baat has addressed a wide range of themes including cleanliness, environmental conservation, digital literacy, women’s empowerment, and grassroots innovation. It has also played a pivotal role in encouraging citizen-driven movements and highlighting stories of unsung heroes from across the country. In the previous episode, the 125th, PM Modi praised a security guard who took the initiative to collect and preserve the names of all soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. He also emphasised the importance of national unity and sports in building a vibrant and energetic India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G Network, Commissions Over 97,500 Mobile Towers.

“The spirit of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, the unity of the nation, is important for the country’s development. Sports play a significant role in this. That is why I say, Jo Khelta Hai, Woh Khilta Hai,” the Prime Minister said. He also held brief but inspiring conversations with athletes Mohsin Ali, a participant in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, and Rasmita Sahoo from Odisha, highlighting their dedication and achievements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).