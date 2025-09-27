Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 27, 2025, inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) “Swadeshi” 4G network from Odisha. The development marks a major step forward for India’s telecom sector, with a push towards self-reliance in technology. On the occasion of BSNL’s silver jubilee, PM Narendra Modi also commissioned over 97,500 4G mobile towers, including 92,600 sites equipped with 4G technology. As per a report of PTI, these towers have been constructed using indigenous technology at a cost of around INR 37,000 crore. Airtel’s Crackdown Against Fraud Lowers Customer Financial Losses by Close to 70%, Result in Decline in Cybercrime Complaints.

BSNL Big Step Towards Self-Reliance

PM Narendra Modi Unveils India’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G Network

Connecting Every Indian, Empowering Every Dream! Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi unveiled India’s #Swadeshi 4G Network, a milestone in self-reliance that brings world-class telecom to every corner of Bharat.#AtmanirbharBSNL #BSNLRising pic.twitter.com/cju3ki6Lee — DoT India (@DoT_India) September 27, 2025

