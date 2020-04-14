PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Live Streaming on DD News: Watch Prime Minister's Speech on Coronavirus Situation And Lockdown in India

Visual of PM Modi from video-conference with State CMs | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 am today on the situation of coronavirus pandemic in India. Speculations are rife that Modi would announce an extension in the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the transmission of coronavirus. The speech of PM Modi could be viewed live on state-broadcaster DD News, via the live streaming shared further below. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

In a video-conference with State Chief Ministers on Saturday, Modi had agreed that the situation mandates the extension of curfew-like restrictions for at least two more weeks. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, following the video-meet, took to Twitter to express gratitude towards the PM for agreeing the request to extend the restrictions.

Watch Live Streaming of PM Modi's Address on DD News

Tweet by PMO

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

Before the announcement by Centre, eight states and one union territory went ahead with the official notification to extend the lockdown in their respective states/UT till end of this month. The states included Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana -- the three worst-hit provinces.

Ahead of Modi's address, it was also speculated that the PM may alter India's strategy to combat the lockdown. There were speculations that Modi may allow some sectors to partially resume operations to keep the economy afloat. Reports also said that the Centre was considering a three-zone strategy to contain the transmission. The areas worst affected could be placed under the "red zone" - where all forms of public movement would be curtailed; followed by partial restrictions in "orange zone" - where few cases have been recorded; and minimum restrictions in "green zone" where no cases were reported so far.