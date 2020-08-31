New Delhi, August 31: The Supreme Court today is expected to announce the quantum of sentence to be awarded to lawyer Prashant Bhushan, in connection with the contempt of court against him. The verdict will be pronounced by an SC bench comprising of Justice Arun Mishra. Bhushan could face simple imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both as punishment under Contempt of Court Act.

The bench on August 20 had asked Bhushan to reconsider his "defiant statement" and tender "unconditional apology" for the contemptuous tweets till August 24. Prashant Bhushan Refuses to Apologise in Contempt Case Before Supreme Court, Says 'Apologising Would Amount to Contempt of My Conscience'.

On August 25, SC had given 30 minutes to Bhushan to "think over" on withdrawing his statements made in the court and said he made "disparaging remarks against the institution and the judges". Bhushan, however, refused to apologise to the Supreme Court for his two tweets, saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

