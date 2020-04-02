Prince Charles Was Cured of Coronavirus Through Ayurveda, Homeopathy: MoS AYUSH Shripad Naik

MoS AYUSH Shripad Naik (Photo Credits: IANS)

Panaji, April 2: UK's Prince Charles was cured of COVID-19 through Ayurveda and homoeopathy treatment from a Bengaluru-based holistic resort, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik claimed on Thursday. "I got a call from Dr. (Isaac) Mathai, who runs the SOUKYA Ayurveda resort in Bengaluru. He told me that his treatment of Prince Charles through Ayurveda and homoeopathy has been successful," Naik told IANS. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

The AYUSH Minister also said that a special task force put together by his Ministry would study the medicinal formulations used by Dr Mathai to treat the heir to the British throne. "Dr Mathai has been asked to submit the treatment report to us," Naik said. Prince Charles was diagnosed for coronavirus last month and has just emerged out of quarantine. An official of Clarence House, the Prince of Wales' official residence, said he was in good health.

Charles, 71, spent seven days self-isolating at his home in the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested and did not have the virus, but also began self-isolating. Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen Elizabeth II last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on March 12, and was "in good health".