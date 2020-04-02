US sets new one-day record with 884 coronavirus deaths, Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency. Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar has passed away at around 4:30 AM today. Nirmal Singh had tested positive for #coronavirus on Wednesday: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19).

Mumbai, April 2: The total number of positive cases jumped to 1,834 (including 144 cured) in the country. The Ministry of Health informed that 437 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in India. In a shocking incident, the first person from Dharavi, which is known as the Asian largest slum died on Wednesday night.

The 56-year-old man was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. He was then shifted to Sion Hospital. His death created panic in the area. The other seven members of his family were home quarantined, and they will be tested on Thursday. With this, the death toll in the country reached 50 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. The PM will have a video conferencing at 11 am with all the Chief Ministers of states to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in their respective states.

In a bid to spread awareness against #coronavirus, Bengaluru Traffic Police at Nagenahalli checkpoint wrote on the road, "If you come to the road, I'll come to your home."Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.