Surat, March 29: A man has been arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly orchestrating an acid attack on his estranged wife late Friday night in the Naroda area, police said. The woman, who works at a car showroom, sustained burns to her lips and eyes but avoided more severe injuries after shielding her face with a dupatta. The accused, identified as Jatin Patel, was taken into custody after investigators linked him to the crime using CCTV video.

The attack occurred as the woman was returning to her mother’s home, where she had been living for the past six months due to marital disputes. According to police, a helmeted man on a motorcycle approached her near a residential society and threw acid before fleeing the scene. Local residents gathered soon after, and the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Acid Attack in Maharashtra: Teen Girl Returning From School Attacked in Ahilyanagar, Accused Absconding.

Police launched an immediate investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attacker. The footage showed a motorcycle rider wearing a helmet, which initially made identification difficult. However, further analysis, combined with the victim’s statement, led investigators to suspect her husband.

Authorities later confirmed that the accused himself had carried out the attack. He was subsequently detained and questioned by police. Acid Attack in Tripura: Woman Pours Acid on Husband While Riding Pillion With Him, Victim Suffers Burn Injuries on Face and Neck; Accused Flees.

During interrogation, Jatin Patel allegedly told police that ongoing conflicts in the marriage had escalated over time. The couple, who had married for love, had been living separately following frequent arguments.

Police said the accused claimed he was angered by repeated taunts from his wife about his masculinity, which he cited as the motive for the attack. Investigators believe the act was premeditated.

After the attack, Patel reportedly went to the hospital to check on his wife in an apparent attempt to deflect suspicion. However, the CCTV evidence ultimately contradicted his account and placed him at the scene of the crime. Police have taken the accused into custody and are continuing their investigation. Further questioning is underway to establish additional details, including how the attack was planned and executed.

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