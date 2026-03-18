Mumbai, March 18: An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured on Wednesday after an unidentified assailant threw acid on her face in the Sangamner area of Ahilyanagar district. The incident occurred while the student was walking home from school, sparking immediate concern over the safety of minors in the region. Local authorities confirmed that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving specialised medical treatment for chemical burns.

The attack took place in broad daylight, catching the young student off guard as she navigated her usual route back from classes. According to preliminary police reports, the suspect approached the girl and fled the scene immediately after the assault. Bystanders and local residents who heard the victim’s cries for help intervened and assisted in transporting her to the medical facility. Law enforcement has since cordoned off the area to collect forensic evidence. Acid Attack in Delhi: 20-Year-Old Woman Injured As Stalker Throws Acid on Her Near Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Vihar (Watch Videos).

Teen Girl Returning From School Attacked With Acid in Ahilyanagar

The Sangamner police have registered a formal case regarding the assault and have deployed multiple teams to track down the perpetrator. Officials are currently scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed along the school route and surrounding residential blocks to identify the suspect.

District Superintendent of Police stated that the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Investigators are questioning witnesses and local residents to determine if the victim or her family had been followed or threatened prior to the incident. Acid Attack in Tripura: Woman Pours Acid on Husband While Riding Pillion With Him, Victim Suffers Burn Injuries on Face and Neck; Accused Flees.

Medical professionals at the treating facility indicated that the girl sustained burns primarily on her face and neck. While her condition is being monitored closely, doctors have expressed concern regarding the severity of the chemical exposure.

The victim is reportedly conscious but in a state of deep shock. Specialised burn units have been consulted to ensure she receives the necessary long-term care and reconstructive support required for such injuries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).