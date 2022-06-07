Ludhiana, June 7: A woman and her son were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her husband by stabbing him with a kitchen knife on Sunday evening. The accused duo had initially tried to cover up the death of the victim as an accident. However, an autopsy revealed multiple injury marks on body, reported The Indian Express.

As per the reports, the deceased, Kulwinder Singh (49), a resident of Makkar Colony, was rushed to hospital by his wife and son on Sunday. Singh died while undergoing treatment. Singh's wife, in a statement to police, said that her husband was an alcoholic and had injured himself after having collapsed while intoxicated. Maharashtra Shocker: Wife, Daughter Kills Man Following Altercation in Kolhapur; Arrested.

However, an autopsy conducted on body revealed that deceased had sustained injuries on his body. Following this, the woman and her son was questioned by the cops who then confessed to their crime. Singh was demanding money to buy alcohol. Fed up of his drinking habits, the duo attacked him.

