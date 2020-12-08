Jaipur, December 8: The votes polled in the Rajasthan panchayat bodies elections will be counted on December 8 and the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad results will also be announced on the same day. The counting of votes started at 9 am on Tuesday.

The first phase elections to Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad was held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur district.

Live Streaming of Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad Election Results:

https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/india/rajasthan/live-tv#mute

The second phase of polling for the panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections took place on November 27, the third phase was on December 1 and the fourth phase was held on December 5.

The elections were held amid the coronavirus pandemic. State Election Commissioner PS Mehra had appealed to all voters to follow all the guidelines of COVID-19 while exercising their franchise.

