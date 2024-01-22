Ayodhya, January 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the newly constructed Ram temple here ahead of the consecration ceremony amid grand celebrations in the temple town. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Ayodhya for Ram Temple Consecration.

PM Modi Begins Prayers at Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also present.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/m0PF6HjHmu — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The prime minister then took ‘sankalp' for the consecration ceremony. After the ceremony, Modi will address a gathering. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of the temple.