Robert Wilson signs an eye watering £5 million pound contract with luxury menswear brand.

“The name FOMO , the fear of missing out, is what I decided to call the agency because I would scout models for big agencies and they wouldn’t be interested.

“I’d think to myself, you’re massively missing out. These models are going to make a fortune. And they have. Young models signed to FOMO are buying their first houses with the money they’re making.

“But while diversity is important when I first look at a possible model, I don’t care about the colour of their skin. I am looking at how tall they are, their bone structure and their eyes and lips.”

Robert had a tough upbringing and lost both his parents at a young age.

It was this difficult start that urged him on to find success for himself, and to help others make it big in the industry.

He added: “I will always strive to help others because I know how hard life can be.

