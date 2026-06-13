'RSS Is Not a Political Organisation': Mohan Bhagwat Says Ram Janmabhoomi and Article 370 Are Issues of National Unity, Not Politics (Watch Video)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stated on Saturday that the RSS is not a political organisation, but asserted it will take all necessary actions to safeguard national interests. Speaking in Kerala's capital as part of a series of lectures marking the organization's centenary celebrations, Bhagwat argued that milestone events like the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the abrogation of Article 370 should not be viewed through a political lens, describing them instead as fundamental to the unity and integrity of India.

Addressing an invited audience at the Udaya Palace Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Bhagwat sought to clarify public perceptions regarding the Sangh's operational boundaries and its relationship with state politics. He emphasized that core socio-religious and constitutional shifts in the country cross standard political lines, explicitly stating that issues like Ram Janmabhoomi and Article 370 are questions related to the unity and integrity of the country rather than mere political matters. Mohan Bhagwat Remarks on ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Common Civilisational DNA: Opposition Accuses RSS Chief of Spreading ‘Falsehoods’, Claims BJP Continues to Divide Nation on Religious Lines.

He added that while individual swayamsevaks (volunteers) are active participants in Indian politics, the central machinery of the RSS operates completely outside the electoral system. According to Bhagwat, political entities may occasionally benefit from the societal issues the RSS highlights, but the organization’s primary focus remains on organizing and strengthening society.

During his address, the RSS chief emphasized that Indian nationalism is rooted in its cultural heritage rather than administrative shifts. He stated that British rule did not create the cohesive Indian nation, pointing instead to a shared civilizational landscape. Bhagwat clarified the organization's definition of "Hindu," stating that it does not denote a single form of worship but a broader cultural identity and lifestyle that emphasizes harmony with society and nature.

The address comes as the RSS approaches its 100th anniversary since its founding in 1925. Highlighting the scale of the organization's modern footprint, Bhagwat stated that the RSS currently oversees approximately 130,000 welfare and service projects across India. He emphasized that these initiatives operate independently of state financing, relying entirely on internal resources and community contributions, adding that the organization does not view any community as an enemy. Forces Trying to Divide Society to Prevent India's Rise; Nation Must Become Strong to Lead the World: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

'Ram Janmabhoomi & Article 370 Not Political Issues'

VIDEO | Kerala: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "The RSS is not a political organisation, but it will do whatever is necessary in the interest of the nation...Issues such as Ram Janmabhoomi and Article 370 are not political matters. They are questions related to the unity and… pic.twitter.com/onT4nk2VXV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2026

Bhagwat arrived in Kerala on Friday evening for a high-profile three-day tour of the state. Following his engagements in Thiruvananthapuram, the RSS chief is scheduled to travel to Thrissur to address a similar public lecture. His itinerary also includes a visit to Amritapuri to meet with the spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, before concluding his tour and departing for Bengaluru.

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