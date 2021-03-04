New York, March 1, 2021– Scala Computing, Inc announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) High Performance Computing (HPC) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Scala Computing has demonstrated deep experience helping customers optimize their HPC workloads for performance and efficiency using AWS’s elastic and scalable cloud infrastructure.

AWS launched the AWS HPC Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that provide technology offerings for faster innovation, better agility, and flexibility in areas such as genomics, computational chemistry, financial risk modelling, computer-aided engineering, as well as emerging applications such as deep learning, and autonomous driving. The AWS HPC Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Achieving the AWS HPC Competency differentiates Scala Computing as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in the HPC Management category.

“Scala is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS HPC Competency status,” said Sam Rahman, Co-Founder & CTO. “Our team is dedicated to helping enterprise clients achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Scala Computing:

Scala Computing is a New York based technology firm focused on enabling organizations to leverage the power of Big Compute easily, cost-effectively, and efficiently on AWS through its industry defining Scala Compute Platform (SCP).

The Scala Compute Platform is an end-to-end, secure and hyper-scalable high-performance computing (HPC) platform that enables enterprises to deploy, manage and visualize complex workloads on the cloud. We remove the cost and complexity of managing specialized computing infrastructure and human capital, enabling our clients to focus on their applications, not their infrastructure requirements. From traditional HPC applications, to data center scale simulations of complex networks, and today’s AI workloads including Big Data Analytics, Machines Learning and Deep Learning, our F500 customers are pushing the boundaries in research and technology, using the Scala Compute Platform on AWS.

The team at Scala Computing has received several prestigious awards and grants for research in High Performance Computing. These include awards from the U.S. DOE, NSF, NIH, ARO, NYS, HPC2, Siemens, Oracle, and Intel, amongst others.

The company has strategic partnerships with AWS, Cadence Design Systems and Open Compute Project (OCP) and counts New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection as one of its several large enterprise clients where the Scala Compute Platform has been successfully deployed to run their water quality models on the cloud.

Website: www.scalacomputing.com