Mumbai, July 8: The Indian markets opened in the green, but has been trading in the volatile zone. The Sensex was trading at 36,646, down 28 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was flat at 10,795 at 10:30 am on Wednesday. Investors have been extremely worried on the back of the rising coronavirus cases. India's COVID-19 tally increased to 7.43 lakh cases and the country reported 482 deaths and 22,752 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The rupee opened with gains today, after declining for two straight sessions on Monday and Tuesday. The currency opened at 74.83 against the U.S. Dollar as compared to Tuesday's close of 74.90. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 7.42 Lakh as Country Reports 482 Deaths & Spike of 22,752 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Talking about the global markets, the US stocks slipped on Tuesday as market sentiment was dampened by a resurgence in coronavirus infections in the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 396 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 25,890.18. The S&P 500 fell 34.40 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 3,145.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 89.76 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 10,343.89. The Asian markets also similarly opened lower tracking cues from the US markets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).