New Delhi, July 8: India reported a spike of 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases increased to 7,42,417, including 2,64,944 active cases. The number of cured patients have improved to 4,56,831. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 20,642, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare numbers.
Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. The state has a total of 2,17,121 cases and 9,250 people have died in the state due to the virus. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has increased to 1,18,594, and 1,636 people have died. COVID-19 tally in the national capital has increased to 1,02,831. COVID-19 Peak Yet to Come, Evidence Emerging of Airborne Transmission: WHO Acknowledges.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|72
|75
|0
|147
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|11200
|9745
|252
|21197
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|169
|105
|2
|276
|4
|Assam
|4179
|8329
|14
|12522
|5
|Bihar
|3182
|9284
|104
|12570
|6
|Chandigarh
|86
|401
|7
|494
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|650
|2751
|14
|3415
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|222
|183
|0
|405
|9
|Delhi
|25449
|74217
|3165
|102831
|10
|Goa
|739
|1156
|8
|1903
|11
|Gujarat
|8853
|26720
|1977
|37550
|12
|Haryana
|4075
|13645
|279
|17999
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|282
|790
|11
|1083
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3389
|5399
|143
|8931
|15
|Jharkhand
|870
|2104
|22
|2996
|16
|Karnataka
|15301
|11098
|416
|26815
|17
|Kerala
|2415
|3452
|27
|5894
|18
|Ladakh
|204
|836
|1
|1041
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3237
|11768
|622
|15627
|20
|Maharashtra
|89313
|118558
|9250
|217121
|21
|Manipur
|659
|771
|0
|1430
|22
|Meghalaya
|36
|43
|1
|80
|23
|Mizoram
|64
|133
|0
|197
|24
|Nagaland
|382
|243
|0
|625
|25
|Odisha
|3352
|6703
|42
|10097
|26
|Puducherry
|482
|434
|14
|930
|27
|Punjab
|2020
|4554
|175
|6749
|28
|Rajasthan
|4357
|16575
|472
|21404
|29
|Sikkim
|55
|70
|0
|125
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|45842
|71116
|1636
|118594
|31
|Telangana
|11012
|16287
|313
|27612
|32
|Tripura
|455
|1248
|1
|1704
|33
|Uttarakhand
|566
|2621
|43
|3230
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|9514
|19627
|827
|29968
|35
|West Bengal
|7243
|15790
|804
|23837
|Cases being reassigned to states
|5018
|5018
|Total#
|264944
|456831
|20642
|742417
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that COVID-19 tests in India crossed the 1 crore mark, as a result of continuously expanding network of 1,115 testing labs across the country. The recovery rate increased to 61.13 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.
