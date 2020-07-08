New Delhi, July 8: India reported a spike of 22,752 new COVID-19 cases and 482 deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases increased to 7,42,417, including 2,64,944 active cases. The number of cured patients have improved to 4,56,831. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 20,642, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare numbers.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. The state has a total of 2,17,121 cases and 9,250 people have died in the state due to the virus. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has increased to 1,18,594, and 1,636 people have died. COVID-19 tally in the national capital has increased to 1,02,831. COVID-19 Peak Yet to Come, Evidence Emerging of Airborne Transmission: WHO Acknowledges.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72 75 0 147 2 Andhra Pradesh 11200 9745 252 21197 3 Arunachal Pradesh 169 105 2 276 4 Assam 4179 8329 14 12522 5 Bihar 3182 9284 104 12570 6 Chandigarh 86 401 7 494 7 Chhattisgarh 650 2751 14 3415 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 222 183 0 405 9 Delhi 25449 74217 3165 102831 10 Goa 739 1156 8 1903 11 Gujarat 8853 26720 1977 37550 12 Haryana 4075 13645 279 17999 13 Himachal Pradesh 282 790 11 1083 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3389 5399 143 8931 15 Jharkhand 870 2104 22 2996 16 Karnataka 15301 11098 416 26815 17 Kerala 2415 3452 27 5894 18 Ladakh 204 836 1 1041 19 Madhya Pradesh 3237 11768 622 15627 20 Maharashtra 89313 118558 9250 217121 21 Manipur 659 771 0 1430 22 Meghalaya 36 43 1 80 23 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 24 Nagaland 382 243 0 625 25 Odisha 3352 6703 42 10097 26 Puducherry 482 434 14 930 27 Punjab 2020 4554 175 6749 28 Rajasthan 4357 16575 472 21404 29 Sikkim 55 70 0 125 30 Tamil Nadu 45842 71116 1636 118594 31 Telangana 11012 16287 313 27612 32 Tripura 455 1248 1 1704 33 Uttarakhand 566 2621 43 3230 34 Uttar Pradesh 9514 19627 827 29968 35 West Bengal 7243 15790 804 23837 Cases being reassigned to states 5018 5018 Total# 264944 456831 20642 742417

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that COVID-19 tests in India crossed the 1 crore mark, as a result of continuously expanding network of 1,115 testing labs across the country. The recovery rate increased to 61.13 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

