Mumbai, June 19:The Indian stock market ended in the positive on the back of gains led by Reliance Industries. The Sensex ended at 34,731, up 524 points, Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,244. The markets initially started on a flat note, echoing similar sentiments in the global markets.

Reliance stock was up 6 per cent at Rs 1759 after the company announced that it has become net debt-free, much before its original schedule of March 31, 2021. Earlier in the day, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in a statement said the company has become debt-free after it managed to raise Rs 1,68,818 crore in just 58 days. At last count, Ambani-led telecom venture Jio Platforms had raised Rs 1,15,693 crore through 11 back-to-back deals within a span of eight weeks. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Becomes 'Net Debt-Free' Company, Raises Over Rs 168,818 Crore in Just 58 Days.

US stocks closed mixed after data showed more than 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 39.51 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 26,080.1. The S&P 500 increased 1.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 3,115.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 32.52 points to 9,943.05.

