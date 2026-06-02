Shimla Weather Forecast Today, June 2: Rain Likely Throughout the Day as Temperature Settles Around 22 Degree Celsius

Shimla residents and potential visitors should prepare for a damp Tuesday, June 2, 2026, as the Himachal Pradesh capital is forecast to experience light drizzle throughout much of the day. Weather reports indicate a high probability of rain, with a staggering 98% chance, making an umbrella an essential companion. The maximum temperature is expected to reach a pleasant 22°C, offering a cool respite, while the mercury will dip to a low of 11°C overnight. The wind will remain light, gusting up to 12 km/h, unlikely to cause significant disruption.

TODAY's Forecast for Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 High 22°C Low 11°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 98% Max Wind 12 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Shimla — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 03:00 11°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 06:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 09:00 22°C Clear sky 21% 7 km/h 12:00 21°C Light drizzle 87% 9 km/h 15:00 21°C Light drizzle 89% 8 km/h 18:00 18°C Clear sky 36% 11 km/h 21:00 15°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with clear skies in the early hours, with temperatures around 11-13°C and minimal chance of rain. However, as the morning progresses, the cloud cover will increase. By midday, around noon, the probability of rain will surge to 87%, accompanied by light drizzle. This pattern is set to continue through the afternoon, with the rain chance peaking at 89% around 3 PM. While the skies may clear slightly in the early evening, with rain chances dropping to 36% by 6 PM, a chance of scattered showers remains. The evening will see cooler temperatures settling around 15°C by 9 PM, with clear skies and no precipitation expected. Himachal Pradesh: Pleasant Weather, Pre-monsoon Showers Trigger Massive Tourist Rush in Shimla.

Given the high likelihood of rain, residents are advised to plan their outdoor activities accordingly. Commuting might be slightly slower due to wet conditions, so allowing extra travel time is recommended. For those venturing out, lightweight, waterproof outer layers are advisable to stay comfortable amidst the persistent drizzle. While the temperatures are mild, the humidity associated with rain can make it feel a bit cooler. Hydration remains important, even in cooler, damp weather.

The recent weather patterns across Himachal Pradesh have seen a mix of summer showers and pleasant conditions, which have reportedly drawn a significant influx of tourists to the hills, including Shimla. Local reports indicate that pre-monsoon showers have contributed to a cooler climate, making the hill station an attractive destination. This gentle drizzle expected for June 2, 2026, should further enhance the pleasant atmosphere, though travellers should remain prepared for overcast skies and occasional wet spells during their visit. Shimla Weather Forecast Tomorrow: June 1, 2026 - Slight Rain, Temps 11°C-21°C.

This forecast comes amidst a period where various parts of North India have experienced varied weather, including thunderstorms and below-normal temperatures, with early indications of the monsoon's advance. For Shimla, however, Tuesday's outlook points towards a day dominated by consistent, light precipitation and moderate temperatures, typical of the pre-monsoon season's influence in the Himalayan region. Weather updates will continue to monitor any shifts in this pattern.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 05:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).