Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle and High Humidity, High of 22°C

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, will experience a day of contrasts on Saturday, 20 June 2026, with clear skies expected for most of the day, culminating in light drizzle by early afternoon. The current temperature is a cool 13°C, feeling exactly the same, with humidity at a significant 95%. The day's high is forecast to reach 22°C, with the low dipping to 12°C overnight. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Humid Conditions, High of 35°C.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Temperature 13°C Feels Like 13°C High 22°C Low 12°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 95% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 02:00 12°C Mainly clear 0% 2 km/h 04:00 11°C Mainly clear 0% 2 km/h 06:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 10:00 23°C Mainly clear 0% 8 km/h 12:00 23°C Light drizzle 25% 12 km/h 14:00 23°C Light drizzle 69% 14 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning will begin clear, with temperatures gradually rising. By 10:00 AM, the mercury will climb to 23°C, with mostly clear skies. However, a shift is expected around midday, with light drizzle commencing and the chance of rain increasing to 25% by 12:00 PM. This is expected to intensify, with a 69% chance of light drizzle by 2:00 PM, accompanied by winds picking up to 14 km/h. Despite the intermittent rain, the overall condition for the day is noted as clear sky, with a maximum wind speed anticipated around 10 km/h.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).