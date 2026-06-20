Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle and High Humidity, High of 22°C
Shimla's weather on Saturday, 20 June 2026, will see clear skies for most of the day with a high of 22°C. Expect humidity levels to be as high as 95%, with light drizzle developing in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 12°C.
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, will experience a day of contrasts on Saturday, 20 June 2026, with clear skies expected for most of the day, culminating in light drizzle by early afternoon. The current temperature is a cool 13°C, feeling exactly the same, with humidity at a significant 95%. The day's high is forecast to reach 22°C, with the low dipping to 12°C overnight. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Humid Conditions, High of 35°C.
|Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|
Temperature
13°C
|
Feels Like
13°C
|
High
22°C
|
Low
12°C
|
Conditions
Clear sky
|
Humidity
95%
|
Wind Speed
2 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Saturday, 20 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|13°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|3 km/h
|02:00
|12°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|2 km/h
|04:00
|11°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|2 km/h
|06:00
|13°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|2 km/h
|08:00
|20°C
|Clear sky
|0%
|2 km/h
|10:00
|23°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|8 km/h
|12:00
|23°C
|Light drizzle
|25%
|12 km/h
|14:00
|23°C
|Light drizzle
|69%
|14 km/h
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The morning will begin clear, with temperatures gradually rising. By 10:00 AM, the mercury will climb to 23°C, with mostly clear skies. However, a shift is expected around midday, with light drizzle commencing and the chance of rain increasing to 25% by 12:00 PM. This is expected to intensify, with a 69% chance of light drizzle by 2:00 PM, accompanied by winds picking up to 14 km/h. Despite the intermittent rain, the overall condition for the day is noted as clear sky, with a maximum wind speed anticipated around 10 km/h.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).