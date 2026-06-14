Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect Drizzle with a High of 22°C

Shimla, the Queen of Hills, is set for a cool and largely overcast day on Sunday, 14 June 2026. The hill station's weather forecast indicates a temperature of 11°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of 10°C, under clear skies initially. However, the day is expected to bring periods of light to moderate drizzle, particularly in the afternoon, making for a damp experience for residents and any early summer travellers.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 11°C Feels Like 10°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 83% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 11°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 02:00 10°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 04:00 10°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 08:00 19°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 10:00 22°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 12:00 20°C Moderate drizzle 26% 10 km/h 14:00 21°C Light drizzle 69% 9 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours of Sunday will be cool, with temperatures around 10-11°C and clear skies. As the morning progresses, the mercury will rise, reaching an expected high of around 22°C by 10:00 AM. The humidity will be notably high, at 83%, contributing to the cool and damp feel, even with a gentle breeze of approximately 3 km/h. While the forenoon promises pleasant conditions, a shift is expected around midday.

By 12:00 PM, there is a 26% chance of moderate drizzle, with temperatures dipping slightly to 20°C. This is predicted to intensify to light drizzle by 2:00 PM, with a higher chance of rain at 69%. Wind speeds are expected to remain moderate, around 9-10 km/h, throughout these drizzly spells. This forecast suggests that umbrellas and raincoats will be essential accessories for anyone venturing outdoors in Shimla today. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 30°C and Moderate Rain Chances.

Given the fluctuating conditions, residents and visitors are advised to dress in layers to adapt to the changing temperatures and humidity. Carrying an umbrella is highly recommended, especially for afternoon plans. While the overall temperatures are mild, the high humidity and intermittent rain can make it feel cooler, so light waterproof outerwear is a wise choice. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slower travel times due to damp roads.

This weather pattern follows recent reports of rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, suggesting a continuation of the wet spell in the region. While the current forecast does not indicate severe weather events, the possibility of unexpected changes means staying updated on the latest Shimla weather update is always prudent. The prevailing conditions are likely to keep the popular tourist spots relatively less crowded, offering a peaceful experience for those who brave the drizzle.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).