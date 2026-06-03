Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies Turning to Light Drizzle with High of 23°C

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is set for a dynamic weather day on Wednesday, 03 June 2026, with residents and visitors experiencing a shift from crisp, clear mornings to the possibility of light drizzle in the afternoon. The day begins with cool temperatures, offering a pleasant start for early risers.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 13°C Feels Like 12°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 83% Wind Speed 1 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h 02:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h 04:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h 06:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 08:00 19°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 10:00 22°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 12:00 23°C Clear sky 26% 12 km/h 14:00 21°C Light drizzle 88% 11 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Today's Shimla weather forecast indicates a starting temperature of around 13°C, feeling like 12°C, under a clear sky. Humidity will be high at 83%, with a gentle breeze of just 1 km/h. This calm, cool start is expected to persist through the early morning hours. As the day progresses, temperatures will climb, reaching an estimated high of 23°C around midday, with a light southerly wind picking up to around 9 km/h. However, the pleasant conditions are not expected to last the entire day.

The forecast for Shimla predicts a change around the afternoon. By 14:00, the chance of precipitation increases significantly, with a high likelihood of light drizzle and a 88% chance of rain. The temperature may dip slightly to 21°C, with winds remaining around 11 km/h. This shift suggests that while the morning will be dry and clear, the latter part of the day could see damp conditions, requiring a change in plans or attire for outdoor activities.

Recent weather patterns across Himachal Pradesh have shown variability, with reports of pre-monsoon showers and cooler temperatures influencing tourism, alongside some areas experiencing rain and hailstorms after dry spells. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has signalled the onset of the monsoon for later in the week, today's forecast for Shimla indicates a milder, transitional phase. The upcoming Shimla weather update should be closely monitored as the monsoon approaches.

For residents and tourists in Shimla today, it is advisable to prepare for changing conditions. Start the day with light, comfortable clothing suitable for cool mornings and warmer afternoons. As the afternoon approaches, carrying an umbrella or waterproof jacket would be prudent to guard against the expected light drizzle. Given the high humidity, staying hydrated remains important, even with the cooler temperatures. The significant increase in rain chance in the afternoon means commutes might be slightly slower, and outdoor events could be impacted, so checking the latest Shimla weather update before heading out is recommended.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).