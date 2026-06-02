Shimla Weather: Heavy Rain Forecast for June 3, 2026 | Latest Update

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is set to experience a significant day of rainfall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with a high probability of precipitation throughout the day. Residents and visitors can expect overcast skies and intermittent showers, marking a departure from the recent pleasant spell that had drawn crowds to the hill station.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 23°C Low 12°C Conditions Slight rain Chance of Rain 96% Max Wind 12 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Shimla — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h 03:00 12°C Clear sky 1% 1 km/h 06:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 09:00 20°C Clear sky 22% 7 km/h 12:00 23°C Light drizzle 71% 12 km/h 15:00 20°C Light drizzle 96% 10 km/h 18:00 17°C Clear sky 62% 5 km/h 21:00 15°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather forecast for Shimla on Wednesday indicates a high of 23°C and a low of 12°C. The standout feature of the day will be the substantial chance of rain, with predictions hovering around a high of 96% during the afternoon hours. While the early morning hours from midnight to 6 AM are expected to remain clear, a shift will occur around 9 AM, with the chance of rain increasing to 22% and light drizzle commencing by noon. The intensity is forecast to peak between 3 PM and 6 PM, with the highest chance of rain occurring in the mid-afternoon. Maximum wind speeds are expected to remain light, around 12 km/h, offering little respite from the persistent moisture.

Recent weather patterns across Himachal Pradesh suggest a continuation of these pre-monsoon showers. Following periods of relief from heat and periods of snowfall and intermittent rainfall, local reports indicate that the pleasant, cooler temperatures are encouraging tourists to extend their stays. However, the forecast for Wednesday points towards a wetter day, potentially impacting outdoor activities and travel plans. Earlier in the week, some parts of the Shimla district experienced intense hailstorms, raising concerns about climate change impacts.

For those in Shimla on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, preparing for rain is essential. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated for most of the day, especially from late morning through the afternoon. Carrying umbrellas and waterproof clothing is highly advisable for anyone planning to be outdoors. Commuting may also be affected by damp conditions, so allowing extra travel time is recommended. Despite the rain, temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild, with the day’s high reaching 23°C. The cool morning and evening temperatures, dipping to 12°C, call for light layering.

This Shimla weather update is crucial for anyone visiting or residing in the popular tourist destination. The high chance of rain and the forecast for continued damp conditions mean that outdoor plans may need adjustment. Tourists seeking the scenic beauty of Shimla should be prepared for wet weather, which, while providing relief from any potential heat build-up, could limit visibility and outdoor exploration. The weather is expected to clear up towards the late evening, with skies predicted to be clear by 9 PM, offering a brief respite before the night.

The 'Canvas of The Hills' Art Festival and various summer tourism initiatives have recently brought artists and adventure enthusiasts to Shimla. While the pleasant weather previously supported these events, the forecast for persistent rain on June 3rd might require adjustments to any open-air segments of ongoing festivals or outdoor excursions, urging organisers and attendees to stay updated on the latest Shimla weather forecast.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).