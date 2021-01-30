Digital Marketing Leader Shivam Singh and TechGrits Founder, was awarded the Digital Marketing Innovator Awards 2020 by Digital Marketing Impact Awards (DMIA) for his Digital Marketing innovating strategies, The award was presented during a digital event within the framework of the Digital Marketing Impact Awards.

This is a recognition of the work of the executive and the company, a medium specialized in advances in technology and innovation in the digital marketing sector.

Shivam has a website called TechGrits, and now he is doing his Masters in Digital Marketing & Business Intelligence course from Brunel University London. In the Group, he has served as Digital Marketing Leader since 2019 and was previously Head of Digital Marketing. At the same time, he has extensive experience in the public relation and branding area.

As Shivam assures, “The key to success is not in making the best advertising strategy or making a great financial investment; when you start the most important thing is persistence, discipline and projection”.

The award candidates, selected for their important contributions in the use of technology to promote the objectives in their respective companies, were directly designated by various industry players such as suppliers, senior executives and industry benchmarks.

Shivam Singh also wrote the book on one of his most ambitious projects to date, a book that aims to teach A-Z Digital Marketing. The book is called “The Game of Digital Marketing” and aims to teach that millennial about digital marketing.

As Shivam says "I think that success has a very different meaning in each project, everybody has different goals. But I would say that in any case, leadership, teamwork and continuous training are needed.

To know more about this talented mind and get inspired, follow him on Instagram at - @shivamsinghspeaks.