New Delhi, October 29: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to create and manage third-party groups. The development is said to be part of its efforts to comply with European Union regulations. As per reports, the feature would enable users to interact with people across different messaging platforms without switching between multiple apps.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.32.7, available on the Google Play Store, reveals that the platform is developing a new feature allowing users to create third-party groups. The new feature of the Meta-owned platform will reportedly allow WhatsApp users to send and receive messages with people using different messaging platforms. Pomelli: Google Labs Introduces AI Marketing Tool To Generate Scalable and On-Brand Content To Connect With Audiences, Available in Select Regions; Check Details.

The development is aimed to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires major tech companies to make their messaging services interoperable with third-party apps. It is expected to make messaging more open and seamless by connecting users across compatible platforms. Once introduced, WhatsApp users will be able to exchange messages with people on external apps that follow the interoperability standard.

Users will reportedly have the option to start with one-on-one third-party chats before moving on to group conversations. A single third-party chat will enable a WhatsApp user to communicate with someone on another messaging platform that supports interoperability. However, to form a third-party group, all participants must have the interoperability feature enabled on their respective accounts. WhatsApp may also offer privacy settings to let its users to control who can add them to third-party groups. Options are expected to include "Everyone", "My contacts and selected third-party app users", “My contacts only”, “My contacts except”, and “No one”. Moto G67 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed on November 5: Check Specifications and Features.

Third-party chats on WhatsApp will reportedly support key messaging features, which are said to include sending texts, voice notes, photos, videos, and documents. Users can manage incoming third-party messages either by a Combined inbox or a Separated inbox, based on their preference. Push notifications, media upload quality, and in-app alerts can also be customised. However, some WhatsApp-native features like status updates, stickers, and disappearing messages will not be available in third-party chats.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

