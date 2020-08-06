Ahmedabad, August 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families whose kin died in the massive fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. PM Modi also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. Also, Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured due to the fire. At least eight people died in the incident while over 35 patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

Expressing his condolences, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected." Gujarat: 8 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at COVID-19 Designated Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Here's what PM Modi said:

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Apart from expressing his condolences, PM Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Ahmedabad mayor Bijal Patel. Meanwhile, CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad and said that Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department -- Sangeeta Singh -- will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered a report within 3 days.

On Thursday morning, reports arrived that a massive fire erupted on the fourth floor of a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area. Following this, emergency services were rushed in and the fire was controlled. Reports also arrived that broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. However, The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi has assured an unbiased probe, while Ahmedabad police have launched their investigation to know the reason behind the fire. Joint Commissioner of Police Rajendra Asari said a thorough investigation will be conducted.

