New Delhi, June 27: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi resumed its outpatient department (OPD) services on Saturday, after an outage of three months. The OPD services would remain functional for 12 hours per day, between 8 am to 8 pm, the hospital management said in a statement issued today. Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Till July 31 Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Announces Manish Sisodia.

Based in Rajinder Nagar locality of the national capital, the medical facility was frequented by several residents of the capital seeking treatment for various ailments. After the lockdown came into effect from March 25, the hospital was designated a COVID-19 facility, and was tasked to only cater to those patients infected by the contagious disease.

"After three months of suspension, Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will return to normal and will function from 8 am to 8 pm," said Dr D S Rana, Chairman (BoM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Even as the COVID-19 caseload continues to rise in Delhi, hospitals are also been asked to resume OPD services for non-coronavirus patients. The government is also arranging for makeshift COVID-19 bedded facilities by using hotels, stadiums and other open spaces.

The disease, which is predicted to spike in July-August, has already infected more than 77,000 people in Delhi. Out of the 77,240 total patients, 27,657 are stated to be active, whereas, 47,091 have recovered. The death toll, as per the latest update issued in June 26, stood at 2,492.

