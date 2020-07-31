New Delhi, July 31: On Friday, the Supreme Court barred the registration of BS-IV vehicles till further orders and expressed displeasure on the sale of a large number of vehicles in March during the lockdown. According to an ANI update, the apex court said an unusual number of BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown. The matter will be heard on August 13 next.

According to reports, vehicle owners who purchased BS-IV vehicles after the COVID-19 lockdown and those who bought vehicles in December last year, but could not get their vehicles registered, are now left in the lurch. Even those buyers who obtained a temporary registration before the country went into lockdown, but did not supply the vehicle chassis number to FADA by April 3 will also be affected. No Registration of BS-IV Vehicles Sold After March 31, Says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Bars Registration of BS-IV vehicles Till Further Orders:

Supreme Court bars registration of BS-IV vehicles till further orders and expresses displeasure on the sale of large number of vehicles in March during lockdown; says an unusual number of BS-IV vehicles were sold during the lockdown. Matter to be heard on August 13. pic.twitter.com/y6WlvboPDq — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Bharat Stage (BS) emission norms are standards instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. The BS-IV norms came into force across the country in April 2017. The apex court ordered that BS-4 vehicles can’t be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

