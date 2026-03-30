Surat, March 30: A chilling incident from Gujarat’s Surat district has sparked outrage after a 22-year-old man drowned in a resort swimming pool while dozens of people remained unaware of his struggle just a few feet away.

The victim, Purushottam Ashokbhai Chaudhary, had visited Akshay Resort & Swimming Pool near Talad village in Olpad taluka on March 23. Around 2:50 pm, he entered the pool along with several others. What followed was a heartbreaking sequence that has now come to light through CCTV footage. Darbhanga Shocker: Suicide Bid by Wife Leads to Double Tragedy; Couple Drowns in Panpihi Pond As Husband Jumps In to Save Spouse.

Man Drowns in Surat Swimming Pool

Surat Youth Drowns While Others Swim Nearby; CCTV Video Shows Strugglehttps://t.co/ko7VlqTo0i pic.twitter.com/guHBjbZRso — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 30, 2026

In the video, Chaudhary can be seen repeatedly raising his hand and gasping for air, desperately trying to signal for help. For nearly two minutes, he struggled to stay afloat. Shockingly, more than 25 people were present in and around the pool, yet no one appeared to recognize that he was drowning.

As his movements slowed and he eventually lost consciousness, bystanders finally noticed something was wrong and pulled him out of the water. He was rushed to Olpad Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Kanpur: Man Loses Balance and Drowns During Pool Party With Friends in Uttar Pradesh, CCTV Video Surfaces.

The footage, which surfaced on March 29, has triggered serious concerns about public awareness regarding drowning signs. Experts note that drowning is often silent and quick, unlike the dramatic scenes portrayed in films.

The tragedy has also raised questions about safety protocols at the resort, including the absence of lifeguards or immediate supervision. This incident serves as a grim reminder of how easily such deaths can occur and highlights the urgent need for better vigilance, awareness, and safety measures in public swimming areas.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).