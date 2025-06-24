A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, where a 24-year-old man, identified as Shikhar Singh, drowned during a pool party with friends on Sunday, June 22. CCTV footage showed Singh struggling in the water for nearly two minutes before his friends noticed and pulled him out. The incident occurred at the Water Wall swimming pool in Sanigwan. Singh was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police found no suspicious activity in the footage, and the family has not yet filed a complaint. The body has been sent for postmortem. Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

