Tamil Nadu NEET Aspirant Death: 19-Year-Old Student’s Suicide Triggers Fresh Protests Against Medical Entrance Exam

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, reigniting the debate over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and prompting fresh protests demanding exemption from the medical entrance examination.

The student, identified as Anunkeerthana, had appeared for NEET twice and was preparing to take the examination again. According to police, she was reportedly distressed over having to reappear for the test after issues related to the recent NEET examination process, including reports of a question paper leak and subsequent re-test measures for affected candidates.

"The frustration of yet another test seems to have driven her," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Police said no suicide note was found, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death. NEET Aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Blames ‘Broken System’ After MP Student’s Death Amid Exam Leak Row.

The incident has sparked protests in Coimbatore, with demonstrators calling for the abolition of NEET. The ruling DMK has also announced a statewide protest, reiterating its long-standing demand that Tamil Nadu be exempted from the national medical entrance examination.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed NEET since its introduction, arguing that the exam disproportionately benefits students who can afford expensive coaching while placing rural and economically disadvantaged students at a disadvantage. Before NEET was implemented, admissions to medical colleges in the state were based on Class XII board examination marks. ‘I Love You, Mummy, Papa’: Class 12 Topper Dies by Suicide in Dehradun, Leaves Emotional Note for Parents.

The latest tragedy has once again brought attention to the mental health challenges faced by students preparing for highly competitive examinations. Political parties and activists opposing NEET have repeatedly cited concerns about the pressure associated with the exam and its impact on aspirants across the state.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).