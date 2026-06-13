TCS Employee Suicide in Pune: Police Probe Alleged Mental Harassment in Amit Bramhe's Death

The Pune Police have initiated a formal investigation following the death of 48-year-old Amit Abhay Brahme, an employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), who died by suicide at his residence in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad on 2 June. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against three individuals, including two of his colleagues, following a complaint lodged by the deceased's 19-year-old son, Anish Brahme.

Amit Brahme Death: Allegations of Workplace Harassment

According to the police, the FIR was filed based on a detailed suicide note recovered from the scene, which reportedly cited prolonged mental harassment and professional humiliation. The complaint alleges that Brahme was systematically sidelined at work, with key responsibilities being withdrawn. Furthermore, the deceased’s family claimed he was subjected to repeated insults in front of colleagues and pressured to resign under the threat of negative performance assessments. Amit Bramhe Death: TCS Employee Dies by Suicide in Pimpri Chinchwad, FIR Names 2 Women Colleagues and Another Man.

The FIR identifies the accused as Archana and Shashwati, both colleagues of Brahme at TCS, and a third individual named Vinod Palicha, who is not employed by the firm. The family’s complaint states that Palicha allegedly filed false criminal allegations of cheating and theft against Brahme and submitted defamatory emails to the company to damage his professional reputation.

TCS Issues Statement and Initiates Internal Review

In response to the tragedy, TCS released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss of their colleague. The company confirmed that it is extending support to the bereaved family and is cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation. TCS officials stated that they have taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are currently conducting an internal review to ascertain the facts. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry in Banda, Probe Launched.

The case has been registered at the Bhosari Police Station under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide. Senior police officials confirmed that the investigation is active and that the statements of relevant individuals will be recorded as part of the formal probe.

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