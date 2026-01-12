Lucknow, January 12: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Sunday, January 11, following a domestic argument that escalated into a public confrontation. The deceased, identified as Shubham, was a resident of the Shanti Nagar locality and worked as a painter. Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

The incident reportedly began when Shubham returned home from work and requested his wife to prepare egg curry. Family members stated that her refusal led to a heated disagreement between the couple. The argument moved from their home onto the street, where neighbours witnessed the dispute before Shubham and his mother brought his wife back inside. Banda Shocker: Theft Suspect Youth Forced To Drink Urine, Gets 2 Fingers Fractured in Police Custody in Uttar Pradesh; Cop Among 7 Booked.

According to Shubham’s mother, Munni Devi, the situation worsened after her son brought chowmein from outside, which his wife also refused to eat. Shubham eventually prepared the egg curry himself, but the conflict continued to intensify. The public nature of the fight allegedly left Shubham feeling deeply humiliated. Family members told investigators that he was under severe mental stress, fearing that the altercation had tarnished his reputation within the community.

The couple had been married since April 2025, and their first wedding anniversary was still months away. Munni Devi alleged that her daughter-in-law frequently instigated disputes and had a habit of leaving the house after arguments, a behavior Shubham found distressing. Meerut Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Over Issues With His Wife and In-Laws, Police Investigating Matter.

She also noted that while the couple had clashed previously, sometimes over Shubham’s alcohol consumption, this particular incident appeared to be the breaking point. Shubham reportedly took the extreme step while alone inside the house shortly after the confrontation.

Officers from the City Kotwali police station arrived at the scene after being alerted by the family. They have taken the body into custody for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Senior police official Mavis Tauk stated that initial inquiries point toward a domestic dispute as the primary trigger. The police are currently recording statements from family members and neighbors to determine if any further legal action is required.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

