Telangana Weather Forecast and Rain Prediction: Southwest Monsoon Enters State, Rains Predicted for 3 Days

Hyderabad, June 8: The Southwest Monsoon entered Telangana on Monday, the IMD said, forecasting light to moderate rainfall in the state for the next three days. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon on Monday entered Jogulamba Gadwal district of southern Telangana.

The monsoon has advanced further into additional areas of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Telangana.

Conditions are favorable for its further advancement, over the next 2–3 days, into more areas of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, as well as additional areas of the southwest, west-central, and northwest Bay of Bengal, parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, and the remaining parts of the Northeastern states.

The meteorological centre has forecast that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in some districts of the state on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures across the state over the next three days, it said.

Isolated heavy rains are likely in some southern and eastern districts of the state over the next three days. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speeds of 40–50 kmph) is likely in isolated areas across some districts of Telangana.

For Hyderabad, the Met Department has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph), towards evening or night on Monday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the daily weather report, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Suryapet and Rangareddy districts.

The Telangana Development Planning Society said that the highest rainfall of 88.5 mm was recorded at Mattampalle (Suryapet). The state day average rainfall was 4.2 mm against a normal of 3.7 mm.

The period from June to September is referred to as the Southwest Monsoon season. The normal annual rainfall of the state is 923.8 mm, and about 80 per cent of the annual normal rainfall pertains to the Southwest Monsoon season (740.6 mm).

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