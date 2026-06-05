Thane Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely With a High of 36°C

Thane residents can anticipate a day of mixed weather on Saturday, 06 June 2026, as forecasts indicate a high of 36°C coupled with a significant chance of thunderstorms. While the early morning hours and late evening are expected to see scattered thunderstorms with moderate chances of rain, the midday period could see clearing skies interspersed with periods of rain.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Thane, India — Saturday, 06 June 2026 High 36°C Low 28°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 57% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Thane — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Thunderstorm 22% 7 km/h 03:00 29°C Thunderstorm 28% 7 km/h 06:00 28°C Thunderstorm 24% 7 km/h 09:00 31°C Thunderstorm 21% 7 km/h 12:00 35°C Clear sky 54% 13 km/h 15:00 35°C Clear sky 57% 16 km/h 18:00 32°C Mainly clear 46% 13 km/h 21:00 31°C Mainly clear 21% 8 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will commence with temperatures around 30°C and a persistent thunderstorm presence, with a 22% chance of rain at midnight, gradually increasing slightly through the early morning hours. By 06:00, the temperature will dip slightly to 28°C, still under the influence of developing thunderstorms. As the morning progresses, the mercury will begin to climb, reaching 31°C by 09:00 with continuing thunderstorm activity.

The afternoon hours present a dynamic picture. Around noon, the forecast shifts to clear skies with a notable increase in the probability of rain, rising to 54%. The peak temperature of 35°C is expected around 15:00, coinciding with the highest chance of rain at 57% and moderate winds of up to 16 km/h. This suggests that while sunny spells might be present, residents should be prepared for downpours. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Morning with Evening Thunderstorms Likely.

As Saturday draws to a close, the conditions are expected to become slightly more settled. By 18:00, the sky will be mainly clear, though the chance of rain will still hover around 46%, with temperatures cooling to 32°C. The evening will see temperatures dropping further to 31°C by 21:00, with a significantly reduced chance of rain at 21% and lighter winds.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and use sun protection throughout the day, especially during the hotter afternoon hours. Given the 57% chance of rain, carrying an umbrella or raincoat is highly recommended. Commuters should be aware of potential disruptions due to sudden downpours, particularly between midday and late afternoon. The combination of heat and humidity may make the conditions feel more intense, so planning outdoor activities with caution is advised.

This forecast comes amidst recent weather reports indicating a mix of hot conditions and thunderstorms across the region. While the official forecast points to a day with considerable thunderstorm activity and a high reaching 36°C, localized weather can vary. The chance of rain remains a key factor throughout Saturday, requiring vigilance for those living in or visiting Thane.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).