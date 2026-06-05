Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Morning with Evening Thunderstorms Likely

Mumbai residents can anticipate a typically humid and partly cloudy Friday, 05 June 2026, as the city navigates the early stages of the monsoon season. The day is set to begin with a comfortable, albeit warm, temperature of 31°C, but the high humidity of 69% will make it feel significantly hotter, reaching an approximate 36°C.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 69% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 31°C Light drizzle 22% 11 km/h 11:00 33°C Mainly clear 24% 13 km/h 13:00 33°C Mainly clear 26% 14 km/h 15:00 33°C Mainly clear 26% 15 km/h 17:00 32°C Mainly clear 27% 14 km/h 19:00 31°C Thunderstorm 39% 11 km/h 21:00 31°C Thunderstorm 55% 9 km/h 23:00 30°C Thunderstorm 69% 8 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours might bring brief spells of light drizzle, with a 22% chance of rain around 9:00 AM. As the day progresses, the cloud cover is expected to thin out, leading to mainly clear conditions through the afternoon. Temperatures will hover around a peak of 33°C between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM, with a gentle breeze of around 11 to 15 km/h. Despite the clearing skies, the possibility of isolated showers will persist, with rain chances increasing to around 26% by mid-afternoon. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies With Afternoon Rain and High of 40°C.

As evening approaches, the Mumbai weather forecast indicates a shift. By 7:00 PM, the likelihood of precipitation will climb significantly, accompanied by the potential for thunderstorms. Residents should prepare for a considerable increase in rain chances, reaching 39% at 7:00 PM and escalating further into the night. The temperature will remain warm, around 31°C, but the combination of humidity and potential thunderstorms will create a dramatic change in atmospheric conditions. Delhi Rains: Strong Winds, Rainfall Lash Capital As IMD Issues Yellow Alert (Watch Videos).

Looking at the hourly outlook, the rain probability continues its upward trend, reaching an estimated 55% by 9:00 PM and a substantial 69% by 11:00 PM. The wind speed is also expected to decrease slightly during the evening, to around 8-11 km/h, potentially making the humid and stormy conditions feel more intense. This Mumbai weather update highlights the need for preparedness as the day transitions from warm and partly cloudy to a more active, stormy evening.

For Mumbaikars planning their Friday, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, especially for the latter half of the day and into the night, given the increasing probability of Mumbai rain. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to cope with the high humidity and apparent temperature. Staying hydrated is crucial due to the heat and humidity, and commuters should be mindful of potential delays caused by evening showers. While the day begins with a relatively calm Mumbai temperature, the evening forecast suggests a classic monsoon-like experience with potential thunderstorms.

This detailed Mumbai weather forecast for Friday, 05 June 2026, underscores the dynamic nature of the city's climate. Residents should stay informed about the latest Mumbai weather update as conditions can change rapidly, particularly with the onset of monsoon activity. The fluctuating chances of rain and the transition to stormy weather in the evening are key elements to watch out for.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).