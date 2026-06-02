Tigress Zeenat Gives Birth to Four Cubs in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, Boosting Conservation Efforts (See Pics)

Tigress Zeenat, who was translocated from Maharashtra to Odisha in late 2024, has given birth to four cubs at the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). Odisha Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia confirmed the development on Tuesday, noting that the birth occurred approximately 20 days ago and all cubs, along with the mother, are in healthy condition.

The Forest Department has deployed special measures, including GPS-based tracking and core-area camera traps, to continuously monitor the newborn cubs and the first-time mother. Field officials released a trap-camera image showing Zeenat safely carrying one of her cubs in her mouth, a sign of normal maternal behavior. White Tigress Gives Birth to 3 Cubs at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru (Watch Video).

Zeenat was brought to Similipal from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in November 2024 alongside another tigress, Jamuna. The interstate translocation program under the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) aimed to widen the reserve’s genetic pool. A significant portion of Similipal’s resident big cats exhibit pseudo-melanism-characterized by thick, merged black stripes-resulting from prolonged genetic isolation and inbreeding.

Shortly after her initial relocation, Zeenat drew widespread national attention by escaping the reserve and navigating a 300-kilometer path across Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Following a 21-day tracking operation, she was safely recaptured in West Bengal and returned to Similipal. Baby Tigress Named After Ram Charan and Upasana’s Daughter Klin Kaara, Couple Celebrates Her Birthday With Heartwarming Visit to Zoo (See Post).

Tigress Zeenat Delivers Four Cubs in Similipal Tiger Reserve

PHOTO | Tigress Zeenat, translocated from Maharashtra in 2024, has given birth to four cubs in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/STyYfKRtGd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2026

After her subsequent release into the wild core zone this April, she successfully paired with a resident male tiger, T-12. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated the birth marks a proud milestone for the state's wildlife management, establishing the reserve as a viable, secure habitat for natural reproduction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).