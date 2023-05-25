Agartala, May 25: The Tripura government has asked its employees to maintain punctuality in attending office otherwise strict action will be taken against the erring staff. The Tripura government's general administration department secretary Abhishek Singh in a notification on Thursday said that it has been observed that the employees working in various departments, offices, public sector undertakings are not observing punctuality and maintaining regular attendance as expected by the government.

In view of this, all the employees are directed to be punctual and maintain regular attendance henceforth, it said. The notification said that the employees should reach the office in time, so that the public can avail their service from 10 a.m. sharp on all working days. Indian Railways Creates History, Records 100% Punctuality Rate of Trains on July 1.

"Similarly no one should leave the office during working hours (10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.) during the working days without sufficient and unavoidable reasons and without intimation to the controlling authority under any circumstance." Mumbai Division of Central Railway Fare Poorly in All-India Punctuality Performance Rankings.

In case of any failure in abiding by the government instructions, the department will take necessary action against the concerned employee, the notification said, asking all the departmental heads to strictly comply with the instructions.

