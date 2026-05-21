Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh’s ‘Sworn Enemies’ Remark in Wedding Video Surfaces

A wedding teaser video of Twisha Sharma and her husband Samarth Singh has resurfaced online months after the young woman’s death led to a dowry death case in Madhya Pradesh. The nearly six-minute wedding video, shot professionally with cinematic visuals and candid family interactions, shows the couple sharing jokes, conversations and messages about their relationship before tragedy struck months later.

Among the moments now drawing attention online is a statement made by Samarth Singh during the video: “You can only cherish love when you have some hatred towards each other. And we were sworn enemies at one point.” Twisha Sharma Death Case: Absconding Husband Samarth Singh Moves Madhya Pradesh High Court for Interim Bail.

Wedding Video Shows Families Celebrating

The video captures scenes from the wedding festivities, including relatives speaking warmly about the couple and their personalities. “Jiju (brother-in-law) may be a lawyer in court, but at home Twisha would remain the judge,” one of the groom’s relatives says towards the end of the clip.

At the time the video was recorded, there was little indication of the legal battle that would later unfold between the two families. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Reward Doubled to INR 30,000 for Husband Samarth Singh’s Information As SIT Probe Intensifies.

Dowry Death Case Under Investigation

Twisha Sharma is no longer alive today, and her death has triggered a dowry death investigation involving members of her husband’s family. One of the accused in the case is Giribala Singh, the mother of Samarth Singh. Twisha’s family has accused the husband’s “influential family” of attempting to influence the investigation. The family has also announced plans to challenge the interim bail granted to Giribala Singh before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Following the death, Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law reportedly raised questions about the young woman’s upbringing, mental health and personal conduct after marriage. Twisha’s family, meanwhile, has alleged lapses in the police probe and questioned the handling of CCTV evidence connected to the case.

Her cousin Ashish Sharma claimed the CCTV footage shown in court should have been used by investigators while building the case. “The court also should have raised questions over this,” he said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).