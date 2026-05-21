Twisha Sharma Death Case: Reward Doubled to INR 30,000 for Husband Samarth Singh’s Information As SIT Probe Intensifies

The death of Bhopal-based actress and former model Twisha Sharma has triggered a widening investigation, with police, the National Commission for Women, and senior political figures all stepping in as pressure mounts for a CBI inquiry. At the centre of the case is her husband Samarth Singh, who remains on the run and has now been charged under sections related to dowry death.

Reward Hiked, Manhunt Intensifies

Bhopal Police has more than doubled the reward for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest - from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. A lookout notice has already been issued against him. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Singh confirmed that a Special Investigation Team is probing the case from every angle, with an intensive search currently underway. Preliminary investigation suggests suicide, with marks on Twisha's neck consistent with hanging by a belt, according to police. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Alleges Dowry Harassment, Seeks Fresh Probe After Final Call Before Death.

Court Rejects Second Post-Mortem, Family to Approach High Court

A Bhopal court has rejected the family's plea for a second post-mortem outside Madhya Pradesh, with Judge Anudit Sharma ruling that granting such permission was beyond the court's jurisdiction. The court did, however, direct authorities to ensure Twisha's body is preserved properly. Currently kept at AIIMS Bhopal, the mortuary can preserve remains only at minus 4 degrees Celsius - suitable for 4 to 5 days - while long-term preservation requires minus 80 degrees Celsius storage. Twisha's family has now decided to approach the High Court. Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Recommends CBI Probe After Family Expresses Distrust in Police Investigation.

CBI Inquiry Demanded, MP Government Steps In

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma and assured the family of full government support. He confirmed the state government will write to the Centre requesting a CBI inquiry. He also said that if a court orders a second post-mortem, arrangements will be made to send the body to AIIMS Delhi. Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has separately written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the case be handed to a central agency.

NCW Steps In, Family Demands Mother-in-Law's Removal

The National Commission for Women has written to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP, seeking a fair and speedy investigation and an action-taken report within seven days. The NCW has also sought details on Samarth Singh's passport seizure, CCTV footage, call records, and forensic findings.

Twisha's family has additionally demanded the removal of her mother-in-law - retired judge Giribala Singh - from the District Consumer Forum, arguing she should not hold a judicial position while named in a dowry death FIR. A letter to this effect has been sent to Governor Mangubhai Patel.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).