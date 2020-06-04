Unemployment Rate in India Fell in FY 2018-19, But Joblessness Surged Among Muslims, Sikhs, SC/STs: Govt Data

Unemployment in India | Representational image. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, June 4: The unemployment rate in India fell during the financial year 2018-19, according to the government's periodic labour force survey report issued on Thursday. Between June 2018 and July 2019, the report said, the unemployment rate in India fell to 5.8 percent as compared to 6.1 percent during the same period in the financial year 2017-18. The unemployment, however, rose among Muslims and SC/STs.

According to the report, the unemployment rate among Muslims rose from 6.8 percent to 7.3 percent in the financial year 2018-19. Similarly, joblessness in the Sikh community went up to 7.2 percent during the same period. The unemployment rate among people belonging to Scheduled Caste rose from 6.3 percent to 6.4 percent, while the same for people of Scheduled Tribe surged to 4.5 percent from the earlier 4.3 percent. Moody's Downgrades India's Rating to Baa3 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Keeps Outlook 'Negative'.

Between June 2018 and July 2019, the unemployment rate among OBCs (Other Backward Classes) came down to 5.9 percent from the earlier 6 percent. Similarly, among Hindus, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.8 percent to 5.6 percent. For Christians, the rate of unemployment came down to 7.2 percent from 8.7 percent.

Details of Survey Conducted by The Indian Government:

The data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) also showed a worrying trend. The unemployment rate, according to the data, surged to 20.7 percent for educated youth in the age bracket of 15-29 years in urban areas of the country. The rate of unemployment among literates improved from 2.7 percent to 2.4 percent. The same among citizens identified as illiterate fell from 1.1 percent to 1.2 percent.